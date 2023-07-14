HC bids farewell to ‘green judge’ Justice Najmi Waziri

New Delhi: Delhi High Court judge Justice Najmi Waziri, famously known as the ‘green judge’ for his penchant for lush vegetation and efforts to involve litigants in planting 3.7 lakh trees across

the national Capital, Friday urged the citizens to take charge of the plantation drive as the government cannot do everything alone.

Justice Waziri, who was speaking at the full court farewell reference organised by the high court on his superannuation, said he found that when there is a scope or chance of healing the wounds and making amends, the best way possible was to direct the litigants to do something for the city, its environment and neighbourhood.

“It seemed a more prudent way of utilising people’s money and time than by sending the costs imposed on various parties into various funds where it may lie unutilised for decades to come,” he said.

Judges of the Delhi High Court, Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court, Justice Waziri’s family members and friends, lawyers and court staff were present at the farewell programme.

Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said “social justice” has been the “hallmark” of Justice Waziri’s judicial outlook.

“I am certain that your work will leave a lasting impact on the society. With your services rendered in different capacities, the system has benefitted immensely. Today, you are leaving the system better than you had found it,” Justice Sharma said.

Referring to Justice Waziri’s efforts for planting trees in Delhi, the chief justice said, “Not only one life rather multiple generations will breathe easier because you lived.”

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said Justice Waziri got 3.70 lakh trees planted starting from July 2018 from the southern ridge to central ridge in the form of ‘Maafi Bagh’ (garden of forgiveness) and ‘Insaaf Bagh’ (garden of justice).

He said Rs 2.38 crore has been escrowed in the Green Delhi Fund, the green account whose money is to be used for further plantation.

“There is a whole new ecosystem in place on lands which were lying fallow . This is your concern for the environment,” the ASG said, adding that besides being a ‘green judge’, Justice Waziri also pronounced many important judgments, including on anti-dumping, tax laws, arbitration and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) matters.

Justice Waziri recalled the evening when he returned home after his first day as judge and said his younger daughter, who was 12 years

old then and had witnessed an impressive oath taking ceremony that morning, cosied up to him and innocently

asked “Abba kya tum kar paoge”, wondering if “I was up to the job”.