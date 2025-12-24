HC bars misuse of Sunil Gavaskar’s name, image

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday protected former cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar’s personality rights by restraining several websites and online platforms from using his name, images or likeness for commercial purposes without consent. Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora also barred defendants from exploiting Gavaskar’s persona through artificial intelligence and deepfake technology and ordered the takedown of certain obscene content online.

The court directed the websites to remove the offensive URLs within 72 hours, failing which social media intermediaries must take them down. The matter is listed for further hearing on May 22.

Gavaskar had approached the high court to prevent unauthorised use of his name, images and persona by social media platforms and e-commerce websites, seeking protection of his personality rights, which include the right to control and profit from one’s image, name or likeness.

Recently, several Bollywood and Telugu actors, filmmakers, journalists and other public figures, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have sought similar protection from the Delhi High Court.