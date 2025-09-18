HC bans victory procession after results

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday barred candidates and student organisations of Delhi University (DU) from taking out victory processions anywhere in the city after the results of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections on September 19.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela clarified it was not interfering with the conduct of the polls but cautioned that if elections were not held in a “satisfactory order”, it might stop the functioning of the elected office-bearers.

Directing Delhi Police, DU officials and the civil administration to ensure no untoward incident or violation of rules, the bench said any breach would be treated as contempt of court. Authorities were asked to file status reports by September 18, detailing violations before or after the polls and the action taken.

The court passed the order while hearing a plea concerning defacement of property during campaigning. It noted that although some candidates had undertaken not to hold parades after victory, this was “not sufficient”. It ordered a blanket ban on celebratory processions in campuses, hostels or any part of the capital.

On Monday, the bench had flagged the misuse of money and muscle power, pointing to the use of luxury cars, tractors and JCBs in campaigning.

Last year, the high court had halted declaration of results until posters, hoardings and graffiti were cleared and public property restored.

The petition was filed by advocate Prashant

Manchanda.