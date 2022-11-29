HC asks L-G, govt to file response on DDCD VC's plea against sealing office

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi government on a plea by state think-tank DDCD's vice chairman Jasmine Shah challenging an order restraining him from discharging his duties and sealing his office.



Justice Prathiba M Singh asked Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, director (Planning) of the Delhi government, sub divisional magistrate (Civil Lines) and the chief minister who is the chairman of DDCD to file their counter affidavits responding to the petition.

"Without a counter affidavit, how will I deal with the allegations? You file your responses," the judge said.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on December 13.

Shah has challenged the November 17 order issued by director (Planning), Delhi government on the L-G's request to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove him from the post of vice chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD), and pending such a decision, to restrain him from using his office space and withdraw the staff and facilities assigned to him.

At the outset, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the L-G, submitted that on November 26, the deputy chief minister had made some notings on the file which is before the Lieutenant Governor now.

He said now the L-G has to give his own notings on the file and the court may take up the matter thereafter.

Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi, representing the DDCD chairperson, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the minister (Planning), has submitted that no approval was taken from him before the Director (Planning) issued the orders which is in complete violation of the rules of the Transaction of Business of GNCTD Rules.