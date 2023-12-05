HC asks DU to endeavour to add foreign students in law course from next session

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi University to endeavour to include a quota for foreign students in its newly introduced integrated five-year law course from the next academic session in accordance with the extant recgulations.

The high court, however, dismissed a petition seeking directions to the varsity to make provisions for admission of foreign nationals in the integrated five-year BA LLB (Hons.) or BBA LLB (Hons.) courses, in accordance with Foreign Students’ Registry (FSR) guidelines for the current academic session 2023-2024.

‘However, there can be no gainsaying that respondent no.1-University must endeavour to include the concerned quota from the upcoming academic session as per the extant regulations. Accordingly, the instant petition stands dismissed,’ Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said in a November 29 order.

The high court noted that the university, in its reply to the petition, has indicated various reasons as to why they cannot be granted admission in the present academic year.

‘Since respondent no.1-University has taken a policy decision to not to provide admission in the concerned academic year, that is, 2023-2024 for which almost the entire admission process is over, except for BBA LLB (Hons.) five-year integrated programme (spot round-1) is going on, this court finds no reason to interfere into the aforesaid decision and to direct the respondent no.1- University to grant admission to petitioner against this category,’ the HC said.