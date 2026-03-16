HC asks Delhi Police to explain ‘illegal’ detention of activists

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Sunday asked the city police to file an affidavit explaining the circumstances and the authority of law under which it detained certain activists last week. The Delhi Police counsel said all detained persons have been released and the matter was “not so simple”. The counsel also stated during the hearing that the FIR was confidential.



In a special Sunday hearing, a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja directed preservation of relevant CCTV footage showing how the police took them away.

The court, however, said it would consider the issue of preservation of CCTV footage of Special Cell office at a later stage and listed the matter for the next hearing on March 27.

It also listed for hearing on Monday a petition related to one of the detained activists, following his counsel’s claim that he was yet to be released.

The police maintained that all persons have been released.

“You will have to trace him,” the bench said.

The Delhi High Court was informed that the missing activists allegedly detained by police had been released. The court directed the respondent to file an affidavit within a week explaining the circumstances and legal authority of the detention. Petitioners alleged activists were picked up illegally, not produced before a magistrate and

subjected to abuse.