HC asks Delhi government to submit report on staff strength and structuring of DCW

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the city government to report giving the current framework and staff strength and structure of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and an analysis of how the officially sanctioned positions are being utilised.

The high court asked the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development department to also give a clear account of the measures taken to ensure that essential services such as the rape crisis cell, crisis intervention cell, anti-human trafficking and rehabilitation cell, acid watch and rehabilitation cell, sahyogini cell and mobile helpline remain fully operational and effective.

Justice Sanjeev Narula asked the department to submit within two weeks a comprehensive affidavit or staff report, outlining the current staffing configurations and the specific roles played by both permanent and contractual personnel. The affidavit shall also detail the current framework and staff strength and structure of the DCW, it said.

“Additionally, the affidavit must provide a detailed analysis of how the officially sanctioned positions are being utilised and the extent to which third-party personnel, sourced from contractors, contribute to DCW’s operations,” the court said and listed the matter for further hearing on October 21.

The high court was hearing a plea by 49 contractual staff workers, who were engaged by the DCW for various roles and their initial engagement period of three months had been periodically extended.

The petitioners challenged the Delhi government’s April 29 order terminating the services of all contractual staff employed with the DCW.

As per the order, the action was taken due to extensive financial and administrative irregularities in the functioning of the DCW. According to the Delhi government, the DCW undertook additional financial liabilities by employing officers or staff members and initiating infrastructural projects in excess of the sanctioned strength and allocated grants.

The petitioners contend that termination of contractual staff was arbitrary and irrational, and that they have been instrumental in the functioning of the DCW, especially in programmes and special cells constituted for assistance of victims such as rape crisis cell, crisis intervention cell, anti-human trafficking and rehabilitation cell. The counsel for the government department submitted that only 40 posts had been sanctioned for the DCW and any appointments in excess are deemed unauthorised and cannot be sustained legally.

She noted that around eight petitioners might qualify for retention, but final employment decisions will require further review. The high court, which notified the DCW and the Women and Child Development department, found no prima facie case for interim relief for the petitioners. It stated that the petitioners were employed without authorization and beyond approved staff limits, making their continued employment legally unsustainable. Despite this, the court will oversee the DCW’s functioning and review a detailed staffing report to ensure no disruption of services.