HC asks cops to reply to Gopal Ansal’s plea for renewal of passport

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought the response of the city police to a plea by real estate tycoon Gopal Ansal, convicted in an evidence tampering case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire trial, seeking renewal of his passport for 10 years.



Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued notices to the police and the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) on the application of 74-year-old Gopal Ansal and asked them to file their replies within four weeks.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on March 23.

Ansal, in the application, sought a direction that his passport may be renewed for a period of 10 years, contending it is the normal validity period of an ordinary passport.

The high court said the record showed that by its August 10, 2021 order the trial court had maintained it had no objection to the renewal of the petitioner’s passport as per rules and procedure which permit renewal of the travel document for one year for people facing trial or appellate proceedings.

Meanwhile, Sushil Ansal, convicted in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case, on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court for injunction against the release of web series ‘Trial by Fire’, which is said to be based on the incident and is scheduled for release on Netflix on January 13. The lawsuit by the 83-year-old, which also seeks to restrain the circulation and publication of a book titled ‘Trial by Fire- The tragic tale of the Uphaar Tragedy’, is listed for hearing before Justice Yashwant Varma on January 11.