HC asks CBI and ED to respond to Sisodia’s bail pleas

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court sought the response of the CBI and ED on Friday on former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s pleas seeking bail in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the agencies in relation to the alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notices to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sisodia’s pleas challenging a trial court’s April 30 order by which his bail petitions were dismissed. The high court listed the matter for further hearing on May 8.

Sisodia’s lawyers said an application has also been filed seeking an interim relief for the continuation of the trial court’s order allowing him to meet his ailing wife once a week in custody during the pendency of his bail pleas. As the counsel for the ED submitted that the agency has no objection if the trial court order is continued, the judge allowed the request.

The trial court had dismissed Sisodia’s bail pleas in the corruption and money-laundering cases lodged by the CBI and ED respectively in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The beneficiaries diverted “illegal” gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies have alleged.