HC asks animal welfare board to file report on PIL alleging rampant illegal dog breeding in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the city's animal welfare board to file a latest report detailing the steps taken to address the issue of alleged "rampant illegal breeding of pedigree dogs" raised in a PIL.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia also impleaded the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Police as respondents and also asked them to file their replies in the matter.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging that "rampant illegal breeding of pedigree dogs" was taking place in the national capital.

The plea, filed in 2018, claimed that such breeding practices also contribute to a rise in the street dog population as canines are sold without sterilising them.

During the hearing, the bench said the petition has been pending for a long time and should end by now.

It directed the Delhi Animal Welfare Board (DAWB) to file a comprehensive, latest report on the steps taken to remove the deficiencies.

“Fresh affidavit be filed by the DAWB stating the steps taken by them to address the issues raised in the petition,” the court said.

The petition, by animal rights activist Gauri Maulekhi, said that dogs meant for breeding are kept in horrible conditions and breeders induce back-to-back pregnancies to obtain at least two litters of pups every year.

The breeders, none of whom in Delhi are registered, sell the pups even before they are weaned, leading to lack of resistance in them towards infections and many often succumb to diseases at a young age, the plea said.

It has sought directions to the DAWB to check dog breeding establishments in Delhi and ensure such activities take place in compliance with rules.

Besides, the petition has also sought directions to authorities to create awareness programmes for encouraging the adoption of Indian dogs.