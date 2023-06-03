HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday permitted AAP leader Manish Sisodia, under arrest in cases related to alleged irregularities in the city government’s excise policy, to meet his ailing wife at his residence on Saturday.



Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed the Tihar Jail Superintendent to take Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister, to his residence where he has been allowed to meet his wife from 10 am to 5 pm.

Sisodia was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam and has been in custody since then. The high court has already denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30.

He was arrested on March 9 in the case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is currently in judicial custody.

The high court made it clear that Sisodia shall not interact with media or any other person except his family members, and also not access phone or internet.

“Let the petitioner be taken to his house tomorrow from 10 am to 5 pm to meet his wife,” the court said.

The high court, which was hearing Sisodia’s petitions for regular bail and interim bail in the money laundering case lodged by the ED, reserved its orders.

Sisodia, represented by senior advocate Mohit Mathur, has sought interim bail on the ground of deteriorating health of his wife who is suffering from multiple sclerosis. The high court also directed the ED to verify the medical documents of Sisodia’s wife and asked it to file a report positively by Saturday evening.

In the CBI case involving alleged corruption, the high court has kept the interim bail plea pending.