HC adjourns bail plea of 3 accused in Parl security breach case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday, hearing the bail pleas of three person allegedly involved in the December 2023 Parliament security breach case, underlined that Parliament proceedings cannot be disturbed.

The bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Manoj Jain adjourned the matter for further arguments on January 15. “You cannot disturb the Parliament…This message should be sent loud and clear,” it said during the hearing.

The bench was hearing the bail pleas of Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma and Lalit Jha.

During the proceedings, counsel for Manoranjan D said that bail had been granted to two other co-accused persons, Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat. The bench underlined that there was a difference between protesting outside the Parliament and inside it. On the 2001 Parliament attack anniversary, two men released yellow gas in the Lok Sabha chamber while others sprayed coloured gas outside. PTI