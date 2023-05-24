Have to ensure that Bill is not passed in Rajya Sabha, says CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he will be meeting leaders of various political parties to ensure that a Bill related to Centre’s ordinance nullifying the Supreme Court order on services matters is not passed in the Rajya Sabha.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that it will hold a “maha rally” at Ramlila Maidan here on June 11 against the “black ordinance”.

“Today, I am starting my journey around the country for the rights of the people of Delhi. The Supreme Court had passed a judgement giving justice to the people of Delhi. The Centre snatched away those rights by bringing the ordinance,” Kejriwal said.

“When this comes in the Rajya Sabha, it has to be ensured that it not passed. I will meet the leaders of all political parties and ask for support,” he added.

The AAP on Monday sought support of all non-BJP parties in defeating in the Rajya Sabha a bill to

replace the Centre’s ordinance on Delhi’s services matter, saying this is a “time for agni pariksha” for Opposition parties, and they should come together if they want to save the country’s democracy and Constitution.

The AAP is locked in bitter tussle with the BJP-led Centre since the Union government promulgated an ordinance on Friday to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority which will handle the

transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and also matters of disciplinary proceedings against them.

The ordinance essentially overturned a Supreme Court order last week which gave the control of services, excluding those related to police, public order and land, to the elected government in Delhi.