‘Have prepared blueprint for providing every woman with Rs 1,000 per month soon,’ says Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal embarked on a door-to-door campaign in Moti Nagar, reaffirming his commitment to the people of Delhi while reflecting on the progress made during his tenure. In a spirited address, Kejriwal announced a new initiative aimed at empowering women, stating, “I have prepared plans to provide 1,000 rupees per month to every woman in Delhi in their accounts.”

During the Padyatra, Kejriwal highlighted the transformative changes in Delhi since he assumed office, particularly in the realm of public services. “Today, Delhi enjoys 24-hour electricity, and people no longer need generators or inverters,” he noted, contrasting this with the situation in BJP-ruled states, where he claimed power cuts and high electricity costs prevail. “In Uttar Pradesh, there are long power cuts. In Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, in all 22 states where the BJP is in power, there is no 24-hour electricity,” he asserted. Kejriwal also addressed his recent imprisonment, attributing it to political machinations aimed at hindering his governance. “They sent me to jail because they wanted to stop the work in Delhi. We built good schools for children, created mohalla clinics for people, and provided free medicines and treatments,” he said, pointing out the failures of opposition parties to match Delhi’s achievements.

He warned voters against supporting the BJP, stating that it would threaten the free services enjoyed by Delhiites. “If you mistakenly vote for them, they will stop your free electricity and water, ruin our schools and hospitals, and close our mohalla clinics,” he cautioned.

Kejriwal assured residents that ongoing issues, like road repairs and inflated water bills, would be addressed now that he is back. “Road repairs have begun across Delhi on a war footing,” he announced, urging citizens not to pay high water bills and promising, “Elect me as Chief Minister again, and I will waive those bills.”

In conclusion, he expressed his commitment to Delhi’s development, stressing that he is focused on the city’s progress rather than his political future. “I am concerned that the work we have done together in the past ten years should not stop,” he stated.