‘Hauslon Ki Udaan’ to spotlight young talent across Delhi

New Delhi: In a major push to promote creative talent among Delhi’s youth, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched the ‘Hauslon Ki Udaan’ scheme, a city-wide initiative aimed at discovering and nurturing artistic abilities across the capital. The programme, approved by the Delhi Cabinet, will engage over 5 million young individuals and provide them with platforms to gain recognition both nationally and internationally.

Announcing the scheme, Gupta said, “This is not just a talent hunt, it is a movement to give our youth the recognition they deserve. The initiative will empower young people across Delhi to build their identity and make the city proud.” She added that a budget of Rs.5 crore has been earmarked for the programme in the current financial year, with the Department of Art, Culture and Languages designated as the nodal agency for its execution.Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, elaborating on the scheme, called it a “historic step to bring Delhi’s talent to the global stage.”

He stated, “Delhi is full of young talent in music, dance, poetry, sculpture, theatre, and digital art, but many lack opportunities due to limited access. ‘Hauslon Ki Udaan’ will especially focus on youth from slums, unauthorised colonies, and informal settlements.” The six-month campaign will feature talent hunts across all 70 Assembly constituencies, culminating in a state-level finale. Winners in six creative categories will receive cash prizes and mentorship from renowned artists, officials said.