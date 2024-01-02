Hasya Rang Utsav comedy festival from Jan 2 to 4

New Delhi: The Hasya Rang Utsav festival, showcasing the finest in comedy plays and stand-up comedy, is set to take centre stage at Kamani Auditorium from



January 2 to 4.

Delhi Minister of Arts, Culture, and Language, Saurabh Bhardwaj, will attend the event as chief guest.

The festival kicks off with the uproarious standup comedy act by Ahsaan Qureshi, the runner-up of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’. Blending witty observations with his unique storytelling style to deliver hilarious insights into everyday life, Ahsaan Qureshi leaves the audience in splits with his impeccable timing and engaging humor.

The side-splitting play ‘Mera Pati Salman Khan’ is directed by Raj Upadhayay and written by Umesh Pandey. Performed by the Navras Theatre Group, the play unravels the comedic chaos as two friends reunite, spinning a web of exaggeration about their husbands’ handsomeness, wealth, and luxury lifestyles.

The laughter journey will continue with the play ‘Hakim.com,’ by Antraal Theatre, directed by Fahad Khan and scripted by Akbar Quadri.

On Day 2, the winner of India’s Laughter Champion, Rajat Sood, takes the stage with his rib-tickling comedy. The evening progresses with the delightful play ‘Hayee Padosan,’ presented by Silly Souls Foundation and directed and scripted by

Priyanka Sharma.

‘Zindagi Once More’ is directed by Shuddho Banerjee, scripted by Badal Sircar, and translated by

Nandini Banerjee.

Day 3 will see the opening act by The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 2 fame Raja Rancho, who promises an unforgettable standup

comedy act.

The festival reaches its pinnacle with the comedy script ‘Bingar Ki Joru,’ directed by Ravi Taneja and scripted by CD Siddhu.