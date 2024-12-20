Hasya Rang Utsav brings laughter, reflection to Delhi

New Delhi: The three-day Hasya Rang Utsav, organised by the Sahitya Kala Parishad under the Delhi government, concluded on a high note, delivering a vibrant blend of comedy and theatre. The festival showcased a variety of performances, combining humour with social commentary, and drew enthusiastic audiences from across the city.

Day 1 opened with a lively stand-up performance by comedian Sunil Pal, whose witty take on everyday life had the audience in stitches. The evening also featured the acclaimed play Charandas Chor, written by Habib Tanvir and directed by Rajesh Tiwari. This satirical tale of a principled thief delved into themes of morality and human behaviour, offering a poignant yet entertaining narrative brought to life through folk music and dynamic storytelling.

On the second day, comedian Ehsaan Qureshi delivered a high-energy performance, blending sharp wit with rhythmic storytelling that left the crowd in splits. The highlight of the evening was *Ghar Ka Na Ghat Ka*, directed by J.P. Singh, a humorous exploration of societal pressures around family lineage and the preference for male heirs.

The final day saw a standout performance by VIP, whose energetic stage presence and impeccable comic timing delighted the audience. The festival concluded with *Bank Manager*, directed by Shyam Kumar, a clever adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s works. This play hilariously captured the absurdities of human behaviour, leaving a lasting impression.

Hasya Rang Utsav reaffirmed the power of humour to entertain and provoke thought, cementing its place as

a cultural highlight.