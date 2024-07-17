Hashim Baba faces 16 cases: Police

NEW DELHI: Jailed gangster Hashim Baba, who is suspected to be behind the shooting at a Delhi hospital that left a man dead, is facing 16 criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder, a police officer said.

Hashim Baba, whose real name is Ashim, was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in 2019 and booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), according to a Delhi Police dossier. The incarceration, however, has failed to deter Hashim Baba who has been running his crime syndicate from behind bars. Since 2019, he allegedly ordered five killings, including the GTB hospital shooting, from jail, the officer said.

He is facing 16 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and dacoity in east Delhi’s Jaffrabad, Bhajanpura and Welcome areas. The murders were executed by the members of Hashim Baba’s gang on his orders, the officer said. It is believed that Hashim Baba formed an alliance with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in the murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, inside Tihar jail.

Hashim Baba allegedly helped members of the Bishnoi gang in Delhi procure firearms, the officer said.

Bishnoi was lodged in Tihar jail till May 2023 when he was taken to Gujarat by the state’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in connection with a case of cross-border smuggling of drugs. He is currently lodged in the Sabarmati Central Prison.

Before forming his own gang, Hashim Baba was a sharpshooter of the Nassir gang, active in trans-Yamuna areas. He and one Rashid alias Rashid Cablewala, were the henchmen of Nassir -- also lodged in Tihar jail.

Rashid is believed to have escaped to Dubai after jumping parole, police said. Hashim Baba’s name also cropped up in the 2016 shooting inside the Karkardooma court leading to the death of a Delhi Police constable. Four juveniles had allegedly orchestrated the attack at the behest of Hashim Baba and Nassir to eliminate their arch-rival Chennu Pehalwan, while he was produced in the court.

Hashim Baba, involved in 16 criminal cases, hires minors from gangs due to their ease of obtaining bail.