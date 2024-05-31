Haryana providing more water than agreed: BJP

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday labelled the water fine of 2000 rupees imposed by the AAP as ‘shameful’. He claimed that the water shortage troubling the people of Delhi is not born of natural circumstances but is a product of the alleged ‘corruption nexus’ manufactured by the AAP.



Sachdeva alleged that the promised provision by Haryana to Delhi is 719 cusecs of water daily but the amount being provided is 1049 cusecs. The Delhi BJP president questioned the shortage of

water in the circumstances of a surplus of water being supplied to Delhi.

He said, “Just a few days ago, officials from the Delhi government’s Flood Department and Jal Board went to Hathini Kund Barrage, where officials from the Haryana government were also present. After checking the system set up to measure the water, officials from the Flood Department and Jal Board returned satisfied because the Haryana government is supplying more water to Delhi than promised.”

The Delhi BJP president announced a protest to take place on Friday, outside the Delhi Secretariat to portray the discontentment of the people of Delhi regarding the water shortage. He questioned the rationing of water throughout Delhi and claimed that the Delhi government has failed to prevent the wastage of water.