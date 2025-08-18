Haryana govt deploys top bureaucrat to rein in Ggm break down

GURUGRAM: A top state government official has been camping in Gurugram to take stock of the civic issues afflicting the district, ordering officials to clear roads of encroachment and stray cattle, and identifying points vulnerable to waterlogging.

The action comes against a backdrop of several instances of severe waterlogging, deaths by electrocution, and complaints about overspilling garbage and roaming cattle.

For the past five days, Rajesh Khullar, Chief Principal Secretary to the Haryana Chief Minister, has been holding meetings with local organisations, listening to the residents’ complaints, according to an official statement.

Khuller has so far had meetings with the officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporations of Gurugram and Manesar, Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the police. Waterlogging during rains, garbage disposal, stray cattle on roads, solid waste management, and improvement of road infrastructure topped the agenda in these meetings. According to the statement, Khuller urged officials to move beyond routine functioning and take responsibility for visible change.

“You officers should be harbingers of change. The residents should feel the change after you have been posted here,” he told the officers posted in Gurugram. On Sunday, Khullar inspected Rajiv Chowk, Farukhnagar-Basai Road, and Dhankaut Road in Gurugram.

During his visit, he directed the clearing of the roads of encroachments.

Earlier, at a meeting at the PWD Rest House in Gurugram, the GMDA authorities said that a comprehensive drainage plan has been prepared for Gurugram city.

Based on last year’s experience, the civic bodies have identified 12 locations where waterlogging was observed.

Narsinghpur, Khandsa Chowk, Rajeev Chowk, Sector 9, 9A, 10, Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 38, Jwala Mill Road, Sector-28, Chakkarpur, Luxman Vihar, Sector 22-23, Sheetla Mata Road & Krishna Chowk, and Ambience Mall were identified as vulnerable to waterlogging.

Water run-off from the Aravali foothills caused water collection. The Rs 550-crore Sheetla Mata Medical College project, including hospital and trauma centre, will be completed by year-end.