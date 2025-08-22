‘Harish Khurana assaulted doc’

New Delhi: Just a day after alleging that BJP’s Harish Khurana shared a morphed photo of CM Gupta’s attacker with Gopal Italia, the Aam Aadmi Party has accused the Moti Nagar MLA of abusing and physically assaulting a doctor at Acharya Bhikshu Government Hospital, and alleged that Delhi Police has not filed an FIR despite a written complaint.

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, speaking at a press conference with Burari MLA and Chief Whip Sanjeev Jha, said the incident occurred around 11 am on Wednesday in the hospital’s Emergency and Casualty Block. “The written complaint by the doctor clearly states he was misbehaved with and assaulted while attending to patients. Security guards failed to intervene, and the complaint was handed over to the Medical Superintendent at 11:15 am. Yet, by Thursday afternoon, no FIR had been registered,” Bharadwaj said.