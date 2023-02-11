Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates 2-day G-20 Food Festival in Delhi

New Delhi: As the G-20 Summit inches closer, the New Delhi Municipal Council organised a Food Festival on the theme of “Taste the World” and “International year of Millets” at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.



The two-day festival was inaugurated on Saturday by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

With more than 40 stalls, the NDMC food festivals aims to create awarness of India’s presidency of G-20 Summit. The entry in the event is free for all from 11 am to 11 pm till Sunday.

Puri appreciated the efforts of G20 Secretariat, NDMC, participating countries, states, hotels and other outlets for organising the event to promote the theme of “International Year of Millets” which will spread the awareness about the importance of millets in our food. He said that it is like a yoga promotion by the Indian government all over the world and I hope that the millets will become a public movement for their healthy food habits in daily routine. He inspected all the stalls and appriectiated their efforts in making the food festival possible.

Several citizens actively participated in the festival with their families and friends, the different food stalls offered a range of cuisines such as Sushi, Satay, Chole Bhature, ice creams, Chaats and more. Pavan, 27, said, “It’s one of the perks of being in the Capital, you get to experience events like these, you get to know about so many things and cuisines, G-20 will be an exciting experience for Delhi”.

Citizens of all ages were seen enjoying the festival, Pradeep, 70, who had come come along with his wife said, “We really enjoyed the event, it had so many interesting cuisines to offer. We got to try Satay, Sushi and so many other things. It’s also gave recognition to the country and the year of millets”.

Commenting on the theme, Pragya, 30, said, “Food was great, we were really interested in the millet theme food, I got to try the millet noodles which were great and unique

and my mother had the rajasthani thali based on millets and loved it.”

Chairperson, NDMC Amit Yadav informed that the Prime Minister of India called for the active participation of people in G-20 programmes, and in order to encourage that NDMC organised this Food Festival to promote International Year of Millets.

Four G-20 countries — China, Turkey, Japan and Mexico — are participating in the festival.

Several states of India were also participants in the event along with big hotels and brand with their signature food items.

The Ministry of Agriculture has put up its stalls in the Food Festival on the theme of the international year of Millets. Delhi Prison Department also participated under the Tihar Baking School.

More than 11 renowned hotels, including Taj Palace, Taj Mahal, The Connaught, Taj Ambassadors, Le Meridian, ITC Maurya and The Park, will present their signature food items at the event.