Hardayal Library staff call off strike after 411 days, says MCD

New Delhi: Employees of the Hardayal Municipal Public Library, who had been on strike for 411 days against non-payment of their salaries, have resumed work, days after councillor Preeti was elected its new secretary, officials said Tuesday.



The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said it is working on clearing the due salaries of these employees which will be processed once the bank account-related requirements are completed.

“The employees of Hardayal Library have been waiting for their salaries for the last 32 months. The outstanding salaries of these employees will be paid as soon as possible,” said Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, who is also the ex-officio chairperson of the over 160-year-old Hardayal Municipal Public Library.

“The library account-related process is being completed to pay salaries to the employees immediately,”

she added.

Councillor Preeti took charge of the office on Tuesday along with joint secretary Usha Sharma and other members in the presence of the mayor

and the MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak.

The mayor also said the MCD will soon launch an investigation into the alleged financial irregularities in the fund allocated for the library.

“Hardayal Library funds were misused. We have received complaints regarding all these financial irregularities, which will be investigated soon,” she said.

Earlier this month, Oberoi had announced that the employees of the library, who have not received their

salaries since 2021, will get it before Diwali.