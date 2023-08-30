Harassment: Student bodies demand action against ABVP

New Delhi: Student bodies have demanded strict action against ABVP’s alleged disruptive intrusion and harassment at women’s colleges Aditi Mahavidyalya and Miranda House.

A group of 30-40 ABVP members recently barged into Aditi Mahavidyalya and created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity and also undermined the agency and independence of women individuals by subjecting them to harassment within the college.

The ABVP representatives also barged into Miranda House, an institution meant exclusively for women. Students said that the response from the Aditi Mahavidyalya’s administration was equally concerning when it stated that the situation was “out of control” and that authorities couldn’t intervene effectively.

Whereas in Miranda House, Aiyesha a 2nd year student stated, “After protesting in front of the admin office, the Principal has promised that a proctoral committee will be formed to address the situation.”

However, ABVP representatives in an official statement have denied all the claims. The statement said, “The fact that AISA and Left wing is labelling a dignified and respectful democratic campaign of a student organisation as hooliganism, shows how low they can steep just to prove their unnecessary point.”

ABVP has claimed that the campaign led by them was done with due permission from the concerned authority, and in the guidance of the ABVP Miranda unit, even though students at Miranda House were made deeply uncomfortable by the presence of many.

Even though the formal date of campaigning is September 12, ABVP activists allegedly barged into Deshbandhu College as well and damaged the college’s property by breaking the gate.

With DUSU elections scheduled to be held on the September 22, after a hiatus of three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the political environment in Delhi University is charged as multiple incidents of forceful entry and harassment are reported almost daily.