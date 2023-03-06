‘Harassing opposition leaders by conducting raids not right’

New Delhi: Conducting raids against opposition leaders and harassing them is not right, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, asserting that the country will only progress when everyone works together.



Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Ashram flyover extension inauguration here, Kejriwal was responding to a question about a CBI team visiting former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna for questioning her in connection with the land-for-jobs scam.

The CBI team reached Rabri Devi’s 10, Circular Road residence at around 10:30 AM and spent five hours inside.

“It is wrong. Conducting raid against all opposition leaders like this and harassing them is not right,” Kejriwal told reporters.

The CBI, however, said earlier in the day that no search or raid took place at Rabri Devi’s residence.

Asked if the CBI team’s visit could be a fallout of a letter written by nine opposition leaders to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging “blatant misuse” of central agencies, Kejriwal said it could be related to that.

“It is becoming a trend that in states where opposition parties are in power, the government will either not be allowed to work or CBI and ED will be sent there to harass them, or L-G or Governor will be used to obstruct work there.

“The country and democracy will only progress when everyone works together. Be it those in power or those in opposition, whosoever gets votes and forms a government, should be allowed to work,” he said.

In a major relief to commuters travelling between Delhi and Noida, the Ashram flyover was opened for traffic by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. Commuters will now be able to travel from Noida to AIIMS signal-free, as three red lights between Ashram and DND will be bypassed.

The Delhi CM said that there are only a few minor tasks remaining before the flyover can be fully operational. Initially, only light vehicles will be permitted to use it for a brief period of time because of a high-tension wire that still needs to be removed. Once this is done, then other vehicles will also be allowed to use the flyover. The total length of the flyover including the ramp is 1,425 metres.

The Chief Minister congratulated the people of Delhi and acknowledged that although the construction caused some traffic-related inconvenience, it was necessary to bring about positive change. The Chief Minister apologised for any trouble caused during the construction period but emphasised that the completion of the project will bring about new opportunities. Additionally, he recognised the hard work of the PWD engineers, congratulating them on completing the project ahead of schedule despite initial doubts about the plan to finish the project within 45 to 60 days.

He stated that the AAP government has been working tirelessly to improve the infrastructure in Delhi, with a particular focus on transport and roads, since they took office. He shared that there are presently 101 flyovers and underpasses in Delhi, and the AAP government has constructed 27 of them in the last seven years.

The Chief Minister further explained that the remaining 74 flyovers and underpasses were built over the course of 65 years before their government came to power.