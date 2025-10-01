Hapur police launch Mission Shakti drive for rural women

Noida: In Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, police have launched awareness drives among rural women farm labourers as part of Mission Shakti Phase V, a state-wide campaign centred on women’s safety, empowerment and self-reliance.

Superintendent of Police Hapur, Kunwar Gyananjay Singh, led the initiative on Monday in Bachhlota village under Babugarh police station, where he spoke directly with women working in the fields. Singh explained in detail the role of the Women’s Safety Centre, the Anti-Romeo Squad, UP-112, the women’s helpline 1090 and cybercrime helplines. He also stressed self-defence techniques and distributed pamphlets with key information. “Mission Shakti is designed to ensure women’s safety, empowerment and dignity. By reaching out to women engaged in agricultural labour, we want to inform them of their rights, encourage self-defence, and promote economic independence,” Singh said.