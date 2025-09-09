Hansraj backs eco-friendly campus elections

NEW DELHI: Prof. Rama, Principal of Hansraj College, has highlighted the significance of Delhi University’s “Green Election, Clean Election” campaign, calling it a transformative step that links democracy with sustainability.

Addressing students, she stressed that the drive promotes ethical and transparent student polls while discouraging posters, pamphlets, and other non-biodegradable materials that deface public spaces. Instead, candidates are urged to use digital platforms, cloth banners, recycled paper, and tree plantation drives.

Hansraj students have taken the lead in spreading awareness through workshops, rallies, and interactive sessions. Prof. Rama said student politics should focus on ideas and leadership, not litter and noise.

University officials see the campaign as a model for other institutions, combining civic duty with environmental responsibility.