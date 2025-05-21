Hands-on learning: Capital introduces pre-vocational education from ‘25 for class 6

New Delhi: In a pioneering move aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), the Delhi Directorate of Education has unveiled plans to introduce a pre-vocational education programme for students in government schools starting from the academic year 2025-26. This initiative, called Kaushal Bodh, will be introduced initially for Class 6 students, with expansion to include Classes 7 and 8 in the following years.

The objective of this new curriculum is to equip students with essential life skills, vocational awareness, and hands-on experience, preparing them for future career paths. As per the official circular, the introduction of Kaushal Bodh aims to foster a practical understanding of various vocational fields, encouraging students to develop crucial problem-solving abilities and teamwork skills.

The curriculum, designed in accordance with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, is divided into three key categories, Work with Life Forms, Work with Machines and Materials, and Work in Human Services. Each student will be required to complete three projects annually, with each project corresponding to one of these categories, providing them with a well-rounded exposure to different fields of work. To ensure that the education is interactive and practical, the programme will involve a variety of hands-on activities. Students will engage in organic farming, pottery, carpentry, cooking with millets, embroidery, and even basic electrical work. Teachers will play an integral role in guiding students through these activities, ensuring safety, collaboration, and real-world application of the skills learned.

The performance of students will be evaluated through a combination of written tests, oral presentations, activity books, portfolios, and continuous teacher observations. A total of 110 hours will be dedicated annually to these activities, ensuring that students receive adequate time to immerse themselves in practical learning.

The Delhi government’s vocational education drive will see regular teachers guide students through skill-based tasks, supported by training and Kaushal Melas. These fairs will showcase student projects and connect learning with real-world skills, aiming to build a future-ready, skilled generation.