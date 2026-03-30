Handloom meets cinema at IFFD

New Delhi: A unique fusion of fashion, culture and cinema took centre stage at the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026, as a grand showcase titled ‘The Loom & The Lens: Weaving Stories. Framing Legacy.’ celebrated India’s rich handloom heritage at Bharat Mandapam.



Organised by Delhi Tourism in collaboration with the Development Commissioner (Handlooms) and Shikha’s Kariigarii, the event brought together traditional weaving and cinematic storytelling in a visually immersive presentation.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the cultural significance of the initiative, stating, “IFFD Delhi is a celebration of cinema, India’s cultural imagination and storytelling legacy. Initiatives like ‘The Loom & The Lens’ beautifully position Delhi as a confluence of heritage and modern creativity.” She added, “Handloom and cinema are two of India’s most powerful storytelling traditions… Together, they preserve our collective memory and identity.”

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the festival is evolving into a global platform. “The International Film Festival Delhi is emerging as a global cultural platform, and through initiatives like ‘The Loom & The Lens’, we are expanding its canvas beyond cinema,”

he said, adding that it reflects the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat.”

The showcase featured three thematic segments. The opening sequence, “Handloom to Silver Screen,” revisited iconic saree styles inspired by Indian cinema from the 1940s to present day. The second segment, “From the Weavers of India,” displayed diverse handloom traditions including Banarasi, Chanderi, Venkatagiri and Kuthampully weaves.

The grand finale paid tribute to “Vande Mataram,” marking its 150th anniversary through hand-painted sarees inspired by traditional art forms such as Madhubani, Warli and Pattachitra.

Dr. M. Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms), said, “It is heartening to see handloom being integrated into a global cultural platform like IFFD.” Designer Shikha Ajmera added, “For me, a saree is not just a garment, but a moving canvas.”

The showcase, directed by Sandesh Navlakha, concluded with widespread appreciation, reinforcing Delhi’s position as a vibrant cultural hub blending tradition with contemporary creativity.