Habitual burglar caught after ‘faking own death’

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested 35-year-old Virender Vimal from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, who faked his death in 2021 to avoid trial in multiple burglary and illegal firearms cases. A habitual offender from Mungeshpur, Delhi, Vimal obtained a forged MCD death certificate, halting court proceedings. Police traced him using digital tracking, Crime Kundli, and facial recognition software, confirming his identity. Vimal’s record includes industrial and residential burglaries, vehicle theft, and possession of firearms. He was also found with a stolen SUV. He has been arrested under BNSS provisions and presented before court.