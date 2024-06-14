Gzb Youtuber arrested for promoting sexual abuse of infants: Cops

GHAZIABAD: A female YouTuber has been arrested by Ghaziabad police for allegedly disseminating pornographic content on her channel and encouraging the sexual abuse of infants.



According to police, the woman Shikha Metray, a YouTuber and gamer from Ghaziabad in her early 20s who goes by the channel name “Kuwari Begum” has been arrested.

Police registered an FIR against her after a social activist flagged her videos on ‘X’ and sought police action against her for making such sexually explicit content.

Deepika Narayan Bharadwaj, founder of Ekam Nyaay Foundation who first flagged the contents of the Youtube channel on ‘X’, said she came across the channel on Tuesday.

Sharing videos on ‘X’, she sought police’s intervention in pulling down the content and action against Metray.

After a viral video sparked outrage on social media, prompting users to tag the police and demand the arrest of YouTuber Shikha Metray, Ghaziabad’s

Additional Commissioner of Police, Dinesh P Kumar, formed two police teams to apprehend her.

Metray, a NIFT graduate working in Delhi, had uploaded 115 videos on her channel with 2,050 subscribers.

Despite deleting or deactivating some social media accounts and changing the video privacy settings, she was arrested after police gathered evidence against her.

Authorities are also coordinating with Google to remove her videos, which have garnered nearly a thousand views.

She has been booked under IPC section 293 (distribution, sale, or circulation of obscene materials and selling of pornographic content to any person under the age of 20 years) and 67-B IT Act.