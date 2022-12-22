Gzb: Youth held for 18-yr-old girl's suicide

ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police have arrested a youth in connection with the suicide of an 18-year-old girl from Khoda area, said police officials on Wednesday. The accused was booked for abetting the suicide of girl but was absconding after the incident.



According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as irfan, a resident of Khoda. He and his father Abdul Raheem, have been booked in connection with the suicide of girl.

Desksha Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Hindon-Ghaziabad said that six police teams were working to arrest the accused. "The girl allegedly died by suicide on Monday evening while Irfan was absconding from his house two days before the incident. He was arrested on Wednesday from Aligarh with the help of police surveillance system and raids at suspected hide-outs," Sharma said.

"While Irfan was produced before the court and sent to jail on Wednesday, police teams are still looking for his father who is still at large. We are investigating the case and are soon expecting to arrest the other accused" DCP Sharma added.

The 18 yearold girl, student of class 12th, ended her life by hanging to the ceiling fan inside her house in Khoda area ofGhaziabad on Monday night. The victim's family alleged irfan, who had earlier lived in their neighborhood in khoda area, of threatening girl by making an obscene video of her and posting it on social media. The family alleged that the girl went into depression due to this and took extreme step to end her life.

The girl's father also alleged that when he went to Irfan's father Abdul Raheem to complaint about the matter but he instead hurled abuses on him and threatened not to come back again. Also when he went to police to report the matter, they took the matter lightly and didn't register complaint or take any action.