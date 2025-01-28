Gzb woman’s charred body found in suitcase; two held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a taxi driver and a welding mechanic for the brutal murder of a woman over a personal dispute with the accused.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Ghazipur Police Station.

The victim was identified as Shilpa Pandey alias Rani (24), a resident of Khora Colony, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh,. However, the accused were identified as Amit Tiwari (22) and Anuj Kumar alias Bhola (20), both residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the victim was brutally killed and set on fire in a suitcase, her body was discovered on Shivaji Road, Khora, between Ambedkar Chowk and Kerala Public School.

The police were alerted on the night of January 25-26, when a PCR call was received regarding a charred body found on the roadside.

Upon arrival, investigators discovered the female victim, aged between 20 and 35, who had been severely burned.

The body was enclosed in a suitcase, which was also partially charred. Local authorities swiftly initiated an investigation, calling in forensic teams to inspect the crime scene.

A case was registered at Ghazipur police station on Sunday, with police beginning their investigation by checking local CCTV footage and conducting a local inquiry. Meanwhile, the victim’s body was sent to LBS Hospital Mortuary for further examination.

To address the gravity of the case, East District officials formed four investigative teams, comprising staff from various branches including Ghazipur Police Station, Anti-Narcotics Squad, Special Staff, and AATS.

The teams were tasked with reviewing extensive CCTV footage, tracking the movements of a taxi seen near the crime scene.

Their relentless efforts led to the identification of the accused and the eventual recovery of the vehicle used in the crime.

The two arrested suspects were identified as Amit Tiwari, a taxi driver, and Anuj Kumar, a welding mechanic.

Police investigation revealed that Tiwari, the main accused, was related to the victim and had been living with her since November 2024.

The murder stemmed from a personal dispute, with Pandey pressuring Tiwari to leave his family and threatening to implicate him in a false criminal case. Anuj Kumar assisted in disposing of her body. Both were arrested based on CCTV evidence, and the car used in the crime was recovered.