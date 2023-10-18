Gzb: Woman kills stepson, dumps body in septic tank

Ghaziabad: An 11-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his stepmother in Modi Nagar area of Ghaziabad, said officials on Tuesday. Police have arrested the accused woman and her friend in connection with the crime.



According to police, the deceased has been identified as Shabd alias Shabbi. He went missing from home around 4 pm on Sunday after which the family searched for him in the surrounding area, but when nothing was found of him, they informed the police.

When police also failed to trace him, they registered a case of kidnapping and started an investigation. The CCTV cameras installed around the house were scanned and police got some lead into the case.

Police said that the child didn’t go outside the house on the day of the incident and upon searching his body was recovered from the septic tank of the house with hands

and abdomen tied with a heavy stone.

Detailing over the case, Gyan Prakash Rai, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Modinagar said that except his stepmother, no other family was present in the house.

“When police interrogated her strictly, she told police that she was married to Rahul, a resident of Govindpuri area around three years ago and Shabd was the son

of Rahul’s first wife. She was suspicious that Rahul might give away any of his property in the name of his son and then she conspired to eliminate him and roped in her friend Poonam in the crime,” the

ACP said.

The officer said that the accused were produced before court and sent to jail after registering a case against them.