Gzb: Woman killed in road accident

Ghaziabad: A 26-year-old woman died while her sister was injured when the scooty on which they were travelling collided head-on with an SUV here on Sunday, police said.



Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Alok Dubey said Manisha (26) was employed with a private bank in Noida and her marriage was due to be held on February 17.

She along with her sister Megha (28) was en route to Delhi to shop for the

wedding when the accident took place.

Both the sisters were admitted to Narendra Mohan Hospital for treatment from where seriously injured Manisha was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

She succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

SUV driver Babloo (35) has been arrested and his vehicle has been impounded, Dubey added.