GZB: Woman found dead in Sector 4 park

Ghaziabad: Body of a young woman was found in a park near Vaishali Metro Station in Sector 4 of Kaushambi PS area on Wednesday morning, creating panic in the area.

According to the police, the deceased appears to be around 25 year old and exhibits injury marks on her chest. However, the police are refuting any allegations of physical abuse.

Police indicate that the girl remains unidentified and suspect foul play. ACP Indirapuram Swatantra Singh in Ghaziabad said that they received information about a deceased girl lying in a park near Vaishali Metro Station.

