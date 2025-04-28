Gzb: Woman dies mysteriously, FIR against husband & in-laws

Ghaziabad: A 30-year-old woman from Delhi died mysteriously at her in-laws house in Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad, prompting police to register FIR against six persons from her in-laws including her husband for dowry death. Police on Sunday said that the accused are on run and they are waiting for post-mortem reports.

The deceased woman, Varsha Chauhan, a native of Ashok Nagar area in New Delhi was married to Vijendra Rawal, a resident of Jhandapur in Sahibabad, in 2022 and the couple have a two year old son. Her family has claimed that they spent nearly Rs 50 lakh

in the marrige and also gave a car but the in-laws had repeatedly harassed her for Rs 4 lakh as dowry.

“Last week, Varsha called us and told that her in-laws have beaten her and demanding money. She feared that they would kill her. On Friday, we got call from her in-laws informing that she has died. When we reached, police had already arrived who took her body for the post-mortem. Police told us that she died by hanging. We believe that she was killed and hanged to make it look like suicide,” her father Rajkumar said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shweta Yadav said that an FIR under BNS sections 80 (dowry death), 85 (cruelty against woman within domestic relationships) and 3/4 of Dowry Prohibition Act has been registered against the deceased’s woman’ husband Vijendra Rawal, mother-in-law Suman Devi, brother-in-law Vimal and Vishal and sister-in-law Seema and Rinky.