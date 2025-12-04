Gzb: Voter list review finds over 19,000 duplicates and 53,624 deceased entries

Ghaziabad: A large-scale verification of the voter list is underway in the district following instructions from the Election Commission. During this Special Integrated Revision (SIR), officials have identified significant discrepancies across all five assembly constituencies.

So far, more than 19,000 duplicate voters have been found ,individuals whose names are already registered in voter lists at other locations.

The review has also revealed a substantial number of deceased voters. A total of 53,624 names on the district’s electoral roll belong to individuals who are no longer alive. Additionally, 3,30,379 voters could not be traced at their registered addresses, making verification extremely difficult for field teams.

Another 3,08,895 voters have permanently shifted to different locations, indicating the need for major corrections in the electoral records.

The survey further found that 19,307 voters already have their names listed in voter rolls elsewhere, adding to the issue of duplication. Moreover, 19,578 voters fall into the “other category,” mainly those who have not yet submitted the required enumeration forms. Across the five constituencies. Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Modinagar ,the discrepancies vary, but the overall numbers highlight the scale of the challenge.

Sahibabad reported the most discrepancies, with Loni and Ghaziabad also showing major gaps. With 28,37,991 voters, the district now faces a large clean-up effort that officials say will continue until all entries are verified.