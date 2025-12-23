Gzb: Two killed, two injured in head-on motorcycle collision

Ghaziabad: Two people lost their lives and two others were seriously injured after a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Ghaziabad’s Wave City area on early Monday morning . The accident took place near Tanushree Farm on the service road of National Highway-9 (NH-9).

The accident happened around 1 in the morning . Rashuddin, a resident of Dasna, was riding his motorcycle towards Dasna with a woman named Baby, who lives in Khoda. At the same time a red coloured Avenger bike was coming from the opposite direction. Three young men Aman, Vipin and Prem were riding on that bike.

As the two motorcycles reached near Tanushree Farm, they collided head-on with great force. The impact was so strong that all were thrown onto the road and suffered serious injuries.

People nearby rushed to the spot after hearing the loud sound of the crash. They informed the police and helped shift the injured to Manipal Hospital in Ghaziabad. Doctors at the hospital declared Aman and Rashuddin dead on arrival.

The woman Baby and Vipin were admitted to the hospital with severe injuries. Doctors said Baby and Vipin are in critical condition, while Prem sustained minor injuries. Aman and Vipin, both Nepalese nationals working at a Golf Links club, died. Police cited overspeeding or wrong-side riding as possible causes.