Gzb: Two cops killed in road accident

Ghaziabad: Two police constables were killed, after a SUV car they were riding in, collided with the divider before hitting two parked cars in Kanawani area of Indirapuram on late Sunday night.



According to police, Delhi Police head constable Jai Om Sharma, a native of Baghpat, and UP Police constable Jagveer Raghav of Agra, were deployed on the security duty of a Ghaziabad based real-estate builder Nikhil Chaudhary.

On Sunday night around 11:30 pm, Chaudhary was moving in a Toyota Innova car along with two security guards and driver. “While passing Kanawani cut under Vasundhara flyover, the driver suddenly lost control over the car which collided with the divider before hitting parked cars” said Nimish Patil, Assistant Commissioner of police, Ghaziabad.

Police said that the two constables were sitting in the rear seat at the time of incident.

“The two police constables were critically injured and they were rushed to a hospital when they succumbed. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and their relatives were informed. The driver Manoj Sharma has been detained by police and is being interrogated. The footage of CCTV cameras installed around the incident site are being checked. No police complaint has been received so far, however, investigations are underway” the ACP added.

The officer said that builder Nikhil Chaudhary is absconding after the incident. The family members of deceased constables have alleged foul play. They alleged that both the constables have been killed.