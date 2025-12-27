Gzb: Retired IAF personnel shot dead in broad daylight

Ghaziabad: A retired Indian Air Force personnel was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified bike-borne assailants on Friday afternoon in Ashok Vihar Colony under Loni police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh (58), son of Ved Prakash, a native of Bara village in the Khekra area of Baghpat district. He had been living with his family in Ashok Vihar Colony and had retired from the Indian Air Force around three months ago.

According to police, the incident took place at about 12.30 pm when Yogesh left his house for some personal work. As he reached near the old check post on the Delhi–Saharanpur Road, two youths on a motorcycle approached him.

Police said the assailants first engaged Yogesh in conversation, which soon escalated into a brief scuffle. During the altercation, one of the attackers opened fire, hitting him in the head. Yogesh collapsed at the spot and died before medical assistance could be arranged.

The murder, which occurred in a busy area during daytime, triggered panic, with commuters and local residents gathering at the spot.

The police were alerted immediately and a team from Loni police station rushed to the scene. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. Senior police officials visited the site, inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Siddharth Gautam said CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify and trace the suspects. “The assailants have been captured on nearby CCTV cameras. Multiple police teams have been formed to track them. Further action will be taken after a formal complaint is received from the victim’s family,” he said.

Police said the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained and all possible angles, including personal enmity, are being probed.

Yogesh is survived by his wife, two sons—Nitesh and Vishal—a daughter, Preeti, daughter-in-law Mamta, and two granddaughters.