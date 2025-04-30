Gzb Police told to use polite language

GHAZIABAD: Ghaziabad Police Commissioner J Ravinder Goud has issued an advisory for policemen, instructing them to talk politely and in a well-mannered way with everyone, including the complainant who approaches them, DCP City Rajesh Kumar said on Tuesday. He added that the advisory was issued on Monday.

As per the instructions of the police commissioner, now policemen will not address common people with ‘tum’ or ‘tu’, and they will only use ‘aap’. While addressing people by their name, they will use the suffix ‘ji’. Goud also advised the policemen not to unnecessarily keep anyone sitting at the police station, and immediately register an FIR after

listening to their problem.