Gzb Police issue challan to truck for displaying religious stickers

Ghaziabad: A heated argument broke out between traffic police personnel and members of Hindu Raksha Dal after police issued a challan to a truck for displaying religious stickers in Rajnagar Extension area.



On Sunday, members of Hindu Raksha Dal staged a protest on the road. Ghaziabad district president Pinky Chaudhary said that information was received on Sunday that the police had issued a challan to a canter driver for having religious stickers written “Jai Mata Di” on the windshield.

“The party workers reached Murti Mor in Rajnagar Extension area and asked the traffic policemen to show written orders regarding the action. When they failed to do so, we asked why the truck had been challaned. Later the challan was taken back and we have warned of agitation if such action is taken in future,” said Chaudhary.

He said that the government has ordered action against

putting caste, sect or other objectionable words or pictures and not against religious stickers.

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR against Chaudhary under relevant sections of IPC. “On the basis of a complaint filed by a traffic constable, an FIR is being registered against Chaudhary under relevant sections for misbehaving with cops on duty,” said Ravi Kumar Singh, ACP, Nandgram, Ghaziabad.