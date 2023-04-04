Gzb police installs controllers at 21 redlights across dist

ghaziabad: In order to manage traffic in a better way, the Ghaziabad police have installed controllers at 21 redlights across the district keeping in mind the pressure of vehicles during peak hours of the day. Officials believe that this would help them to manage the traffic in a better way.



As per a senior traffic cop, the controllers would be operated manually by traffic personnel present at the red light.

“During peak hours of the day, the pressure of vehicles get increased on road and there was a need to adjust the timings of red lights so that the busy lane is opened for more time. Earlier the red light network was centralised and gets controlled from traffic police headquarters,” Ramanand Kushwaha, additional deputy commissioner of police, Ghaziabad said.

“Now, the traffic police personnel present at the traffic light can manually regulate the red light timings owing to the demand of traffic pressure. At present, 21 red lights have been identified where the new facility has been implemented. More such traffic junctions will be identified to place controllers in future,” the ADCP added.

The officer further said that at nearly 14 junctions of the city, the traffic blinkers have been replaced with traffic lights to streamline the flow of traffic in a better way.