Gzb murder case: 22-year-old female suspect apprehended

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a 22-year-old lady wanted in a murder case over a rivalry between two criminal gangs.



An anonymous source tipped the Special Cell of the Delhi Police about the lady.

The arrested accused was identified as Kaili Tanwar (22), daughter of Late Nirdosh, a resident of Agraula, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Police, acting on a tip-off, Inspector Man and Sub-Inspector Preeti located Tanwar in the vicinity of the village Mandi, near the bus stand in Fatehpur, Delhi.

During the subsequent interrogation, Tanwar admitted her involvement in the murder, registered under FIR at Loni Police Station, Ghaziabad, under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Following her confession, she was formally arrested under section 41.1 (ba) of the Criminal Procedure Code and presented before the court.

The murder, which occurred in Loni, Ghaziabad, stemmed from an ongoing feud between two local gangs.

The rivalry between the Deepak Agrola and Karamveer Kaala gangs resulted in the violent incident.

In an effort to expedite her capture, the Uttar Pradesh police had previously announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to Tanwar’s arrest.

This recent arrest follows the earlier capture of another co-accused in the same case. On May 3, Faijan, also known as Nanhe, was apprehended by the Special Cell after a brief shootout.

Faijan, son of Usman Ahmed, a resident of JJ Colony, Sawda, Delhi, was also implicated in the Ghaziabad murder case.

His arrest led to the registration of a separate case at the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, charging him under sections 186, 353, and 307 of the IPC.