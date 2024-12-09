GZB: Mentally challenged woman found with child’s body

GHAZIABAD: Police in Ghaziabad swung into action on Sunday after being informed by a patrolling car that a mentally challenged woman was carrying the body of a girl aged about two years in her lap here, officials said.

Police are trying to collect information about the woman from various sources, including social media, they added. When questioned, the mentally challenged woman, named Sunita, was unable to provide any details about the deceased child. The girl’s body was sent for post-mortem, and Sunita was taken to Apna Ghar Ashram in Noida following a medical examination. The body has been placed in a mortuary, with cremation set to take place after 72 hours if unclaimed, according to ACP Agarwal.