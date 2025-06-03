Gzb man shot dead in business dispute

GHAZIABAD: A 32-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest on Sunday night near Classic Residency Society in Ghaziabad’s Rajnagar Extension around 10 pm. Police said that the incident stemmed from a disagreement among business partners over hotel operations. As per police, the victim was identified as Rahul Dagar (32) from Sikrod, Ghaziabad. His nephew, Ashish Dagar (24), sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. The dispute involved five partners who jointly operate a hotel in Haldwani, with approximately Rs 50 lakh involved regarding business transactions and deposit methods.

The incident occurred after six partners had dinner together in the Nandgram police station area. According to police, the group co-owned a hotel in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, with previous conflicts over financial distribution. Following dinner, Rahul Dagar engaged in an argument with his associates Nagendra and Mohit regarding the hotel finances. The confrontation escalated, resulting in Nagendra and Mohit allegedly opening fire.

One bullet struck Rahul’s chest, proving fatal, while another hit Ashish’s leg. Ashish was subsequently admitted to Sarvodaya Hospital. DCP City Dhawal Jaiswal confirmed the shooting incident between the individuals. “Three teams have been deployed to apprehend the suspects” the DCP said. The business partners included Rahul Dagar, Ashish Dagar, Manish Chaudhary, his brother Nagendra Chaudhary from Richmond Society Sahibabad, and Ritesh Bindal from Garden City, who jointly operated Shiva Palace hotel in Haldwani. Police said the dispute stemmed from claims that three partners diverted hotel funds to personal accounts. Rahul Dagar opposed this, insisting all transactions go through the hotel’s official account.