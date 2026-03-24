Gzb: Man kills wife, her suspected lover & flees

Ghaziabad: A man allegedly killed his wife and her suspected lover in the Tronica City area of Ghaziabad late on Monday night and fled the scene, police said.



The deceased have been identified as Shabnam (36) and Faheem (32). Shabnam was the wife of the accused, Rashid, while Faheem was reportedly his friend. The incident occurred in the Buddha Bazaar locality.

Police received a call on Dial 112 at around 12.40 am reporting a violent dispute at a residence. On reaching the spot, officers found the bodies of Shabnam and Faheem inside the house with severe head injuries.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Faheem had come to meet Shabnam at her residence during the night. Rashid allegedly returned home and found them together, leading to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, he is said to have attacked both with a heavy object, killing them on the spot, before fleeing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said three teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused. Statements of family members are being recorded as part of the investigation.

A forensic team has inspected the scene, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Further legal proceedings are underway, police said.