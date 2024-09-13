Gzb man claims to find frog leg inside ‘samosa’

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident at a sweet shop located in Nyay Khand area under Indirapuram of Ghaziabad, a customer made a disturbing discovery while eating a ‘samosa’.



To his utter disgust, the customer, Aman Sharma, found a frog leg inside the snack. The outraged customer immediately confronted the shop owner, accompanied by a group of concerned individuals who witnessed the incident.

The confrontation was captured on video and quickly spread across social media, causing widespread outrage and calls for action against the establishment.

In the video, the distressed customer can be heard demanding an explanation from the shop owner, while some bystanders insist on reporting the incident to the police by calling ‘100’.

Sharma recounted the incident, stating, “On a Wednesday evening, I bought four samosas from a Bikaner sweet shop. When I returned home and began consuming them, I noticed something strange. Upon closer inspection, I discovered a frog’s leg inside one of the samosas. Without delay, I went back to the shop and confronted the staff about the disturbing finding. Unsatisfied with their response, I proceeded to the police station to file a formal complaint regarding the incident.”

The food safety department of Ghaziabad has taken action by serving an improvement notice to Bikaner under section 32 of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, which is issued when a food business operator fails to comply with food safety regulations.

Narendra Singh, food safety officer in Ghaziabad, said, “Along with serving an improvement notice to the sweet shop we have also taken some food samples which will be sent to the laboratory for the check”.

ACP (Indirapuram) Swatantra Singh confirmed that the police received a complaint from Aman Sharma, a resident of Nyay Khand 1, regarding the discovery of a frog’s leg in a samosa purchased from Bikaner sweet shop. The police have filed a challan under sections 126 (Security for keeping peace in other cases), 135 (Inquiry as to truth of information), and 170 (Arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences) against the shop.