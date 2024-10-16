GZB: Maid nabbed for mixing urine in dough

Ghaziabad: Police arrested a domestic help on Wednesday for allegedly adding her urine to flour dough and feeding the chapattis to a family at a residential flat in the Crossings Republic area of Ghaziabad, said police officials.



According to the police, a complaint was received on Monday from a resident of Crossings Republic stating that their domestic help mixed urine with flour dough used for making chapattis. The police registered a case at the Wave City Police Station and arrested the accused domestic help, identified as Reena (32), the following day.

ACP Lipi Nagayach of Wave City, Ghaziabad, reported that on 14th October, a complaint was filed alleging that a domestic helper urinated into a bowl used for kneading flour. The maid, who had worked for the family for eight years, was arrested on October 15. The complainant discovered the act via a mobile recording and linked it to her family’s ongoing liver disease, suspecting the maid had been engaging in this practice for some time.

In a related incident, the Saharanpur police detained a tandoor worker and the eatery owner for spitting on rotis during cooking. Both cases highlight a disturbing trend, prompting the Yogi Adityanath government to announce plans for a new law against food sellers who mix human waste into their products.